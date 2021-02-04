Lifetime’s Wendy Williams And Salt-N-Pepa Movies Dominate Cable Viewership

The masses showed up and asked “How you doin’?” for the Lifetime biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie and the documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess! The double feature event, which aired on January 30, put the spotlight on the popular talk show host and became cable’s #1 movie and documentary, making Lifetime the top network for the night.

Wendy Williams: The Movie delivered staggering viewership numbers, besting all cable movies in the last nine months among adults 25-54 (1.2 million), women 25-54 (893,000), adults 18-49 (958,000) and women 18-49 (682,000) in Live+3 ratings (according to Nielsen Media Research). The biopic drew 2.9 million total viewers in Live+3 and was the top telecast in prime time on January 30 with W25-54 and W18-49.

Immediately following the biopic was the docu Wendy Williams: What a Mess! which became Lifetime’s best non-fiction telecast in more than two years among total viewers (2.6 million) and women 25-54 (802,000) in Live+3. It currently ranks as cable’s #1 documentary of the year among all key demos.

With the success of the double dose of Wendy Williams and the previous week’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic, Lifetime is the home to cable’s top two non-holiday movies since the network’s other successful biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel in April 2020. The premiere of the Salt-N-Pepa biopic on January 23 drew 1.9 million total viewers and 669,000 women 25-54 in Live+3 ratings, making it the #1 telecast in prime that Saturday with W25-54 and W18-49 (505,000).

Across all telecasts, the Wendy Williams and Salt-N-Pepa movies and documentaries have reached more than 15.5 million total viewers to date. Lifetime looks to repeat these top numbers with the forthcoming premiere of Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on February 6 — the same date the network will air an encore of Wendy Williams: What a Mess! and Wendy Williams: The Movie. The Salt-N-Pepa biopic will re-air on February 7.