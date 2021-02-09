Lifetime Sets Premiere Dates & Unveils Cast For T.D. Jakes’ ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Movie Anthology

Lifetime has set April premiere dates and announced the full cast for two movies in the Seven Deadly Sins anthology. The movies are based on the first two books in Victoria Christopher Murray’s series, Lust and Envy, executive produced by Bishop T.D. Jakes. The projects initially were announced in 2019.

Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) premieres on Saturday, April 17 at 8 pm ET/PT and stars Keri Hilson (Love By The 10th Date), Tobias Truvillion (One Life to Live), and Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs (The New Edition Story) with special appearances by Ms. Juicy and Letoya Luckett. Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) premieres on Saturday, April 24 at 8 pm ET/PT and stars Serayah (Empire), Rose Rollins (The L Word), and Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta) with special appearances by Da Brat and DC Young Fly. Clifton Powell appears in both films.

Jakes and Derrick Williams serve as executive producers on the films, alongside TV host, Shaun Robinson, who under the Broader Focus initiative, will executive produce movies for the first time.

Lifetime previously teamed with Jakes on movies Faith Under Fire and I Am Somebody’s Child.

Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) and Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) join previously announced book to screen movies by author V.C. Andrews, Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel coming this spring.

Below are full descriptions.

Lust: A Deadly Seven Sins Saga (wt) — The first of the Seven Deadly Sins book series, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soul mate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs) arrives, fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted. Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) also stars Ms. Juicy, LeToya Luckett, and Clifton Powell and is produced by TD Jakes Enterprises and Big Dreams Entertainment. T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, Leslie Greif and Shaun Robinson serve as executive producers and Star Victoria directs from a script written by Sonay Hoffman.

Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) — Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all – a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only-child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle—she wants her life, and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it. Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) also stars Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell and Hosea Chanchez and is produced by TD Jakes Enterprises and Big Dreams Entertainment. T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, Leslie Greif and Shaun Robinson serve as executive producers, and Damon Lee directs from a script written by Nneka Gerstle.