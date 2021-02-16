Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden Join Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel In ‘Shotgun Wedding’

EXCLUSIVE: Rock star and four-time Grammy award winner Lenny Kravitz is set to co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the Lionsgate action-comedy, Shotgun Wedding. Cheech Marin, Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, and Alex Mallari have also signed on for the film, which is being directed by Jason Moore.

Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether penned the screenplay. In the film, Grace (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Grace and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Kravitz will star as Sean, the globetrotting ex of Grace. Marin will play Robert, Grace’s father, while Carden is Harriet, Robert’s new wife. Tan will play Marge, the head of the wedding resort, Borges’ character is Ricky, the permanently whisky-buzzed, embarrassing childhood best friend of Tom, and Mallari will play Dog-Face, a pirate.

Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing the pic with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions.

Production is slated to commence this month.

Exec producers are Alex Young of Mandeville Films, Nuyorican’s Courtney Baxter, Ryan Reynolds, and George Dewey.

Kravitz, repped by CAA and CSM, has appeared in such films as The Hunger Games franchise, Precious, and The Butler. Marin, best known as one-half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, is repped by Innovative Artists and Weintraub Tobin. Carden, who received an Emmy nom for her work on The Good Place, is set to star in Amazon’s upcoming series A League of Their Own. She is with UTA, Rise Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Borges, whose credits include You’re the Worst on FX, Amazon’s Utopia, and the Netflix limited series Living with Yourself, is repped by Suskin Management, Gersh, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Mallari recently wrapped on Netflix’s The Adam Project and will be seen next in Ginny & Georgia also on the streamer. He’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment. Tan, best known for playing Alix Young in the box office smash, Crazy Rich Asians, is a client of McKeon/Myones Entertainment, attorney Mark Stankevich and Dream Academy in Singapore.