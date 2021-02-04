Legendary Combines International & Domestic TV Operations Under Chris Albrecht, Nick Pepper To Become Producer

A year after Legendary brought in Chris Albrecht to launch Legendary Global, the former Starz CEO is taking over the company’s entire TV operation.

Legendary is consolidating its international (Legendary Global) and domestic TV businesses under Albrecht who has been named Head of Legendary Television. Nick Pepper, who served as President of Legendary Television for the past three years, will transition to an executive producer role on projects he had developed.

The move had been in the works for the last couple of months, with Albrecht gradually expanding his responsibilities. It aims at better positioning the company to capitalize on the global expansion of the U.S. streamers and the heightened need for platform defining content. Accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, the combining of the entities also increases operational efficiency and performance.

Joining the consolidated unit in a newly created role is CAA veteran Danny Grover as head of Business Affairs. Grover had a 30-year career at CAA as a co-head of Television Business Affairs until he left the agency late last summer. At CAA, Grover worked in all areas of the agency’s television department, including scripted and non-scripted programming with all broadcast, cable and digital platforms. He negotiated a wide variety of high-end television deals for CAA’s writers, producers, directors, actors, athletes, sports broadcasters, and social media influencers.

Legendary Global was launched in early 2020, targeting the global TV market. It is majority owned by Legendary and co-owned by Albrecht. In its first year, Legendary Global announced a partnership with Anxo Rodriguez’s ESPotlight to develop and produce premium content targeting global Spanish speaking audiences. Through its partnership with ESPotlight, Legendary Global has released six-episode dramedy La Treintena; and is developing Los Forasteros del Tiempo, a live-action family adventure based on illustrated time travel book series from Spain’s Roberto Santiago. Legendary Global also launched Watford & Essex, a joint venture with Emma Frost and Matthew Graham, featuring a rich slate of projects in development including a thriller from Stephen Butchard, Amazonia from Misha Glenny and Kirsty Lang, Championess, based on the graphic novel by Kelly Zekas & Tarun Shanker, a reimagining of the classic Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea from Chris Lunt & Michael Walker, and the dark comedy-drama Hail Satan from Emma Frost and Matthew Graham.

Legendary Television’s series portfolio includes the reboot of the classic family adventure series Lost in Space for Netflix; Carnival Row, a fantasy noir drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, for Amazon; Pacific Rim: The Black, an original anime series expanding the story of the first two live action movies premiering March 4th for Netflix; and Debris, the sci-fi drama from J.H. Wyman and starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, for NBC set to premiere March 1st. Upcoming projects include: Dune: The Sisterhood, based on one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time, for HBO Max; Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel; Lightyears, a one-hour drama series, for Amazon; and the anime series Skull Island and Tomb Raider, both for Netflix.