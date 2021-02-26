‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Reunite In Crossover Event — Watch Promo

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are finally back together. NBC has released the first promo, which teases the long-awaited reunion, in Law & Order: SVU‘s April 1 two-hour crossover event.

The clip begins with a look-back at the long relationship between Mariska Hargitay’s Benson and Chris Meloni’s Stabler, which ended after SVU‘s 12th season in 2011 when Stabler abruptly retired from the police force.

The clip progresses to present-day at a crime scene where Stabler (Meloni) calls out “Liv!”. A shocked Benson (Hargitay) quickly turns, whispering “Elliot!”.

The special 2-hour crossover event airs Thursday, April 1 on NBC. Meloni will first appear on SVU at 9 PM ET/PT. It will be followed by the series premiere of Meloni’s spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Watch the promo below.