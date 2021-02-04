‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sets NBC Premiere With ‘SVU’ Crossover, Releases First Look At Christopher Meloni As Elliot Stabler

Elliot Stabler is back. NBC has set a premiere date for its high-profile new Dick Wolf series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which features the return of Christopher Meloni as the NYPD detective he played for years in Law & Order: SVU. And he will be reunited with Olivia Benson as the series debuts April 1 as part of a two-hour crossover with SVU.

The network also released a first look of Meloni as Stabler in the new series; take a look below.

Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Tease Stabler & Benson Reunion: “It’s On”

The crossover starts with Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m., followed by Organized Crime at 10 p.m. It marks the reunion of Meloni’s Stabler with Mariska Hargitay’s now-Captain Benson after they starred together on the first 12 seasons of SVU from 1999-2011. Stabler abruptly retired from the force, off-camera- in the Season 13 premiere.

NBC today also set the Season 4 premiere date for Good Girls for 10 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and the Season 3 bow of Manifest for 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1). Elsewhere, sophomore musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, starring newly minted Golden Globe nominee Jane Levy, will go on hiatus after Tuesday’s episode and return on a new day and time: 9 p.m. Sundays, starting March 28.

Also, Ellen’s Game of Games will shift from Mondays to 9 p.m. Sundays beginning March 7 before moving to 8 p.m. on March 28.

Here’s NBC’s newly announced schedule and the first-look photo of Meloni from Law & Order: Organized Crime:

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

7 p.m. – “The Voice” (repeat)

9 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (Season 4 premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (repeat)

8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)

9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls”