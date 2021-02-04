‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sets NBC Premiere With ‘SVU’ Crossover, Releases First Look At Christopher Meloni As Elliot Stabler

Elliot Stabler is back. NBC has set a premiere date for its high-profile new Dick Wolf series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which features the return of Christopher Meloni as the NYPD detective he played for years in Law & Order: SVU. And he will be reunited with Olivia Benson as the series debuts April 1 as part of a two-hour crossover with SVU.
The network also released a first look of Meloni as Stabler in the new series; take a look below.
Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Tease Stabler & Benson Reunion: “It’s On”
The crossover starts with Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m., followed by Organized Crime at 10 p.m. It marks the reunion of Meloni’s Stabler with Mariska Hargitay’s now-Captain Benson after they starred together on the first 12 seasons of SVU from 1999-2011. Stabler abruptly retired from the force, off-camera- in the Season 13 premiere.
Related Story
'Law & Order: SVU' Stars Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Do An Instagram Fan Tease
NBC today also set the Season 4 premiere date for Good Girls for 10 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and the Season 3 bow of Manifest for 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1). Elsewhere, sophomore musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, starring newly minted Golden Globe nominee Jane Levy, will go on hiatus after Tuesday’s episode and return on a new day and time: 9 p.m. Sundays, starting March 28.
Also, Ellen’s Game of Games will shift from Mondays to 9 p.m. Sundays beginning March 7 before moving to 8 p.m. on March 28.
Here’s NBC’s newly announced schedule and the first-look photo of Meloni from Law & Order: Organized Crime:
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
7 p.m. – “The Voice” (repeat)
9 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)
10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (Season 4 premiere)
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (repeat)
8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)
9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (time period premiere)
10 p.m. – “Good Girls”
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
8 p.m. – “Manifest” (Season 3 premiere)
9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”
10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (series premiere)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.