‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sets NBC Premiere With ‘SVU’ Crossover, Releases First Look At Christopher Meloni As Elliot Stabler

Chris Meloni Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay via Instagram

Elliot Stabler is back. NBC has set a premiere date for its high-profile new Dick Wolf series Law & Order: Organized Crimewhich features the return of Christopher Meloni as the NYPD detective he played for years in Law & Order: SVUAnd he will be reunited with Olivia Benson as the series debuts April 1 as part of a two-hour crossover with SVU.

The network also released a first look of Meloni as Stabler in the new series; take a look below.

Christopher Meloni &amp; Mariska Hargitay Tease Stabler &amp; Benson Reunion: “It’s On”

The crossover starts with Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m., followed by Organized Crime at 10 p.m. It marks the reunion of Meloni’s Stabler with Mariska Hargitay’s now-Captain Benson after they starred together on the first 12 seasons of SVU from 1999-2011. Stabler abruptly retired from the force, off-camera- in the Season 13 premiere.

NBC today also set the Season 4 premiere date for Good Girls for 10 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and the Season 3 bow of Manifest for 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1). Elsewhere, sophomore musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, starring newly minted Golden Globe nominee Jane Levy, will go on hiatus after Tuesday’s episode and return on a new day and time: 9 p.m. Sundays, starting March 28.

Also, Ellen’s Game of Games will shift from Mondays to 9 p.m. Sundays beginning March 7 before moving to 8 p.m. on March 28.

Here’s NBC’s newly announced schedule and the first-look photo of Meloni from Law & Order: Organized Crime:

SUNDAY, MARCH 7
7 p.m. – “The Voice” (repeat)
9 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)
10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (Season 4 premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 28
7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (repeat)
8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)
9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (time period premiere)
10 p.m. – “Good Girls”

THURSDAY, APRIL 1
8 p.m. – “Manifest” (Season 3 premiere)
9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”
10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (series premiere)

