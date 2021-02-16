‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Danielle Moné Truitt Joins NBC’s ‘SVU’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Moné Truitt has been cast as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor in Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU spinoff series.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The drama, now filming in New York after a brief pause earlier this month due to a positive Covid test, will premiere April 1 at 10 PM as part of a crossover with Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM that same night.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Meloni who also is reprising his role as Stabler on SVU this season. No information about the other Organized Crime characters is being released.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Truitt, who started her career in theater, rose to prominence on screen as the lead of the late John Singleton’s BET drama series Rebel. She was recently a series regular on the Fox drama series Deputy opposite Stephen Dorff. Truitt has been nominated for two Ovation Awards; the first for her performance in The Mountaintop and the second, for her role in Dreamgirls. She was also nominated for an NAACP Theatre Award for her role in The Mountaintop.

She created a dynamic one woman play called 3: Black Girl Blues that she’s produced and performed in Los Angeles, Sacramento and New York. Some of her other stage credits include In The Heights, The Legend Of Georgia McBride, Aida, A Raisin in the Sun and Hair. On TV, Truitt also has done guest starring stints on Singleton’s Snowfall, Super Fun Night and Mulaney. Truitt played a key role in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog as the video reference for Princess Tiana, performing the body movements and facial expressions for the animated princess as well as doing a voice for another character, Georgia. Truitt is represented by UTA and managed by Cheryl Martin at CMA Entertainment.