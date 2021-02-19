‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Ainsley Seiger Joins As Series Regular, Charlotte Sullivan & Nick Creegan Among 4 Set To Recur In NBC’s ‘SVU’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Ainsley Seiger has been cast as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt, in Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man), Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted) and Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer) are set to recur in NBC’s SVU spinoff series.

The drama, now filming in New York after a brief pause earlier this month due to a positive Covid test, will premiere April 1 at 10 PM as part of a crossover with Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM that same night.

(L-R) Charlotte Sullivan, Nick Creegan, Ben Chase and Jaylin Fletcher Personal Courtesy; Dani Nigro & Aidan Stack; Stan Demidoff; Bonnie Navarro

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Meloni also is reprising his role as Stabler on SVU this season. No information about the other Organized Crime characters is being released.



Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is Seiger’s first series television role. A recent graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Seiger’s other credits include shorts American Waste and Bernstein’s MASS: An Artist’s Call for Peace. She’s repped by Gersh and Authentic Management.

Sullivan was a series regular on NBC’s cop drama Rookie Blue. She’s also known for a key recurring role on Chicago Fire as Anna, as well as roles on Saving Hope, Marilyn Monroe and miniseries The Kennedys. She also stars in sci-fi thriller Radius alongside Diego Kattenhoff. She’s repped by Buchwald, Authentic and Creative Drive Artists in Canada.

Creegan, an alum of the ABC Discovers Showcase this past September, recurred heavily on season one of Own’s David Makes Man. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and TACT Media.

Chase can be seen opposite Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe in Dee Rees’ Netflix film, The Last Thing He Wanted, which premiered at Sundance last year. He also has a supporting role in IFC Films’ WWII spy thriller A Call To Spy, directed by Oscar-nominated Lydia Dean Pilcher. In television, he was most recently seen in the Annapurna Television/Hulu anthology series, Monsterland. Chase is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Lucy Popkin at GGSSC.

Fletcher landed break-out roles in features The Female Brain opposite Sofia Vergara and Deon Cole, and Saturday Church. His TV credits include the series regular role of Miles in Snowpiercer, Lifetime holiday movie A Very Merry Toy Story and Disney Channel’s Coop and Cami Ask the World. He’ll soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series Clickbait. Fletcher is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency, Osbrink and Unveil Talent Management.