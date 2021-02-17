Latinx Producer Mucho Mas Media Taps New Equity Investor, Development Head

Javier Chapa and Simon Wise, founders and partners of Latinx film and TV producer Mucho Mas Media and talent management firm Inclusion, have taken on Bardero Ventures as a new equity partner.

The sides didn’t provide financial details but said the investment will support Mucho Mas’ expansion across IP development, content creation, talent management, VOD services and production studio facilities.

Mucho Mas Media also announced two appointments: Phillip Braun will join the company as head of development after most recently working in creative at Vice Media’s in-house agency Virtue. And Latino comic Rick Gutierrez is transitioning into a management role and will run Mucho Mas’ comedy division under the Inclusion brand.

Bardero is headed by Bruce Barshop, a founder of SiTV (Fuse) who currently runs investment firm Barshop Ventures, and Vincent Cordero, both of whom have experience cultivating and showcasing Latinx storytellers and narratives. Barshop has also owned and operated nationally recognized comedy clubs.

“We have spent the better part of the last three years methodically growing and building Mucho Mas and Inclusion. Working with established and emerging new voices on a number of projects in various stages of development and production, this alliance with Bruce and Vincent comes at a most opportune time when new content for the Latinx space is very much needed and in-demand,” said Chapa and Wise.

The Bardero partners said they are “privileged” to partner with the duo and “help scale Mucho Mas Media to a global media powerhouse and drive industrywide impact.”

Mucho Mas recently produced the Dennis Quaid film Blue Miracle (formerly On the Line) about a struggling orphanage in Mexico after Hurricane Odile hit in 2014, set for release by Netflix.