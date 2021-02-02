‘Late Show’s Post-Super Bowl Lineup Set: Robert Downey Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Metallica

Robert Downey Jr., Tiffany Haddish and Metallica are set as guests on A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition, a live special edition of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. It will follow late local news after Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, beginning at approximately 11:35 PM ET/8:35 PM PT on CBS.

Super Bowl LV will see Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head-to-head against Patrick Mahomes and reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl at age 43, while the 25-year-old Mahomes will be looking for back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Super Bowl LV, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl, will be CBS’ 21st Super Bowl broadcast overall, the most of any network.

This year’s Super Bowl will be unlike any seen in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will limit the number of fans in attendance.



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.