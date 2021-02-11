Larry Robins Dies: ‘Sex/Life’ Producer, Longtime Music Manager Was 75

Larry Robins, a longtime manager who most recently segued to producing with Netflix’s Sex/Life, died January 23 in Los Angeles of multiple myeloma. He was 75.

His death was announced by wife Catherine Scott.

After moving to Los Angeles from Toronto in 1969, Robins, as president of his One B Management, focused his entertainment career on music management, working with clients including Peter, Paul & Mary, Delaney & Bonnie, Natalie Cole and Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers. Other clients included comedian George Wallace and such actors as Cree Summer and Tamara Taylor, as well as various TV writers, producers and voiceover artists.

Robins’ final project was as a producer of Netflix’s upcoming Sex/Life; his nephew, J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), is an executive producer on the series.

According to information provided by family, Robins will be publicly remembered later this summer at the Original Farmers Market on Fairfax “as management will unveil a plaque dedicated to his memory at ‘his table’. It will read the words that he lived by, ‘If you have the power to do something to improve someone’s life, you do it.'”