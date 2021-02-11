You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Katherine Creag Dies: WNBC ‘Today In New York’ Reporter Was 47

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Larry Robins Dies: ‘Sex/Life’ Producer, Longtime Music Manager Was 75

Courtesy Photo

Larry Robins, a longtime manager who most recently segued to producing with Netflix’s Sex/Life, died January 23 in Los Angeles of multiple myeloma. He was 75.

His death was announced by wife Catherine Scott.

After moving to Los Angeles from Toronto in 1969, Robins, as president of his One B Management, focused his entertainment career on music management, working with clients including Peter, Paul & Mary, Delaney & Bonnie, Natalie Cole and Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers. Other clients included comedian George Wallace and such actors as Cree Summer and Tamara Taylor, as well as various TV writers, producers and voiceover artists.

Robins’ final project was as a producer of Netflix’s upcoming Sex/Life; his nephew, J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), is an executive producer on the series.

According to information provided by family, Robins will be publicly remembered later this summer at the Original Farmers Market on Fairfax “as management will unveil a plaque dedicated to his memory at ‘his table’. It will read the words that he lived by, ‘If you have the power to do something to improve someone’s life, you do it.'”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad