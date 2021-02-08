Larry Kudlow’s Show On Fox Business Gets Premiere Date

Fox Business will debut a new show with Larry Kudlow, former top economic adviser to Donald Trump, on February 16. The show will air weekdays at 4 p.m. ET, with a rebroadcast at 7 p.m. ET. The show will feature closing market analysis and interviews.

On Friday, Fox News confirmed the cancellation of Lou Dobbs Tonight, with a rotating group of hosts taking over Dobbs’ 5 p.m. ET slot and the show titled Fox Business Tonight. A Dobbs repeat had aired at 7 p.m. ET.

Kudlow said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be part of this new venture at FBN and for the opportunity to really drill down on the most pressing economic issues impacting everyday Americans.” Lauren Petterson, the president of Fox Business Network, said that Kudlow’s expertise “will greatly inform our audience and we look forward to his return to business television.”

Kudlow had served as Trump’s assistant for economic policy and director of National Economic Council. He previously was a senior contributor for CNBC, where he hosted shows like The Kudlow Report.

Fox News Media announced last month that it was hiring Kudlow and that he would host a weekday show as well as provide analysis on the network’s media platforms.

Dobbs was among the defendants named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed on Thursday against Fox Corp. by election systems company Smartmatic. The lawsuit claims that Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with guests Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, spread falsehoods that the company rigged the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a statement following the filing of the lawsuit, Fox News Media said that they are “committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Over the weekend, Dobbs retweeted a series of Twitter posts criticizing Fox News for cancelling his show, including some from Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser to Trump.