‘Language Lessons’ Clip: Mark Duplass Shows Off His Spanish In Natalie Morales-Directed Berlin Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Morales makes her feature directing debut with Language Lessons which will have its world premiere in the Specials section of the Berlin Film Festival next week. Written by Morales and Mark Duplass, the darkly comic drama is an exploration of platonic love. Duplass is also an exec producer along with his brother Jay Duplass. Check out an exclusive clip from the movie above.

In the film, Duplass stars as Adam, whose husband surprises him with a gift of weekly Spanish lessons. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn’t know he needed and the two develop an unexpected and complicated emotional bond.

The clip above features Duplass’ character sending a video to his teacher to both cheer her up and to show off his grasp of verb conjugations.

Morales and Duplass have previously worked together on the HBO series Room 104. The Berlinale notes their “level of comfort and trust becomes apparent in the fluidity of the film’s narration, whose shifts from comedy to drama echo the ups and downs of life.”

Morales has directed episodes of Room 104 as well as James Joyce’s Love Letters and Mr. Student Body President. She is also well-known for acting in such series as Dead To Me, Parks And Recreation, Santa Clarita Diet, Girls and The Newsroom along with features like Stuber, Battle Of The Sexes and current release The Little Things.

Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions produced Language Lessons. ICM Partners has world sales. The movie will also play SXSW in March.