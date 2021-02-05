Lana Condor To Star In & Exec Produce ‘Boo, Bitch’ Comedy Series From Erin Ehrlich & Lauren Iungerich At Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to Boo, Bitch, an eight-episode live-action comedy limited series from Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward), with Lana Condor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) set to star and executive produce.

Writers Ehrlich and Iungerich created a new take on an original script optioned from newcomers and co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak.

In Boo Bitch, over the course of one night, a high school senior (Condor), who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.

Ehrlich and Iungerich will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), Blake Goza (The Escort) and Jamie Dooner (On My Block). Schauer and Soltysiak will co-executive produce.

2020-21 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders

Condor is known for her role as Lara Jean in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. She reprised her role in the sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and will next be seen in the third installment To All The Boys: Always and Forever, set for release this month.

Writer and producer Ehrlich’s credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (executive producer), and King of the Hill (co-producer) and was an executive producer on Awkward.

Iungerich created MTV’s Awkward, which aired for three seasons and co-created On My Block.

Condor is repped by ICM and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Iungerich is repped by ICM. Erhlich is repped by UTA. Schauer, Soltysiak, Komack Martin and Goza are repped by ICM in this deal.