Laika And Shout! Factory Ink Home Entertainment Deal

Shout! Factory and Laika have signed a multiyear distribution deal that will see Shout! bring the first four films — all Oscar nominees — made by the animation studio to the home entertainment sphere.

Under terms of the pact, Shout! receives U.S. home entertainment distribution rights in all packaged media to Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012) and Coraline (2009). The offerings will include new bonus content, collectible packaging, and specialty releases which are in development.

“We’ve been huge fans of Laika, Travis Knight, and his extraordinary team. Their legendary ingenuity, independent spirit, and compelling storytelling have inspired us and continue to entertain audiences worldwide,” Melissa Boag, SVP Family Entertainment at Shout! Factory, said Monday in a release announcing the deal. “We’re incredibly excited about this new opportunity with Laika and look forward to presenting these beloved films with enlightening extras and lavish packaging to fans and collectors everywhere.”

Said Laika’s David Burke: “We’re delighted to launch our partnership with Shout! Factory. Their ability to maximize value for legacy titles by bringing films to entirely new audiences well after their theatrical release cycle is unparalleled in the industry. We look forward to a long and impactful relationship with these industry leaders.”

The deal was negotiated by Shout!’s Jordan Fields and Steven Katz and Laika’s Michael Waghalter and Colin Geiger.