AMC Releases First Stills From Oscar-Winner Alejandro Amenábar’s Series ‘La Fortuna’

AMC has released the first stills from Oscar-winner Alejandro Amenábar’s first TV series La Fortuna, which is in the final stages of production in Spain and the U.S.

Based on Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral’s graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure Of The Black Swan), the story centers on young diplomat Alex Ventura who teams with a combative public official and a brilliant American lawyer to recover treasure stolen by Frank Wild, who travels the world plundering historic items from the ocean.

Stanley Tucci plays Wild, while Spanish actor Álvaro Mel features as Ventura. Spain’s Ana Polvorosa stars as Ventura’s colleague in work and adventure, Lucia. Rounding out the cast are Clarke Peters as attorney Jonas Pierce, and British actress T’Nia Miller, who plays attorney Susan McLean. Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc also feature.

The six-part MOD Pictures-produced series will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the United States, Canada, UK, Latin America, and the Caribbean, as well as Movistar+ in Spain. Amenábar, who directs, won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2005 for The Sea Inside, while he directed Nicole Kidman in 2001’s The Others.

