LA County Health Officials Urge No Super Bowl Gatherings, As Death Count Remains High

The pandemic is far from over, according to Los Angeles County Health Officials. As such, they say Super Bowl gatherings with those outside the immediate household should not be held. That’s in order to prevent the same type of virus surge that followed the Thanksgiving and December holiday gatherings.

The LA Public Health site today reported 226 new deaths and 4,761 new confirmed cases in the county, underlining the need to isolate. 18 people between the ages of 30 and 49 died, with one between 18 and 29, indicating that youth is no grant of immunity.

The Super Bowl will be held Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Only 25,000 fans will attend, supplemented by 30,000 cutouts.

The complete warning message post to Twitter: