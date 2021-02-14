L.A. Coronavirus Update: Officials Report Decreased Positivity & Hospitalization Rates

Los Angeles County is slowly easing out of the holiday coronavirus surge as Public Health officials continue reporting fewer than 5,000 new daily cases of Covid-19.

On Saturday Public Health counted 3,254 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, continuing the county’s sub-5000 new daily cases streak. While more than 3,000 new cases and nearly 200 new deaths is still grim, the county is in much better shape than it was back in January. Exactly a month ago, Public Health confirmed 14,564 new cases and 281 deaths.

Public Health, which also reported 197 new deaths on Saturday, found that the county is currently seeing decreased positivity and hospitalizations rates since the beginning of February. The county’s positivity rate is down by 42% and hospitalizations decreased by 37% since Feb. 1, Public Health said.

Upon detailing the latest count of new cases, deaths and current hospitalizations, Public Health warned that Los Angeles residents can continue doing their part to combat the virus as the county faces a shortage of vaccines. Officials said that wearing masks, staying at home and maintaining physical distance “are the most effective tools that we each have to protect each other.”

With Valentine’s Day and President’s Day around the corner, Public Health officials encourage Angelenos to avoid holiday celebrations and get-togethers as such gatherings can increase the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

To date Los Angeles County has identified a total of 1,164,769 positive cases and a total of 18,984 deaths. See the latest coronavirus update from Los Angeles Public Health below.