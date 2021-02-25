Kodiak Pictures Partners With Israeli Firms Meitav Dash & New Legend Entertainment On Debt Financing Film & TV Fund

EXCLUSIVE: Maurice Fadida’s Los Angeles-based Kodiak Pictures is partnering with Israeli investment firm Meitav Dash and Israeli producer-financier New Legend Entertainment to create a new venture for debt-financing film and television projects.

According to the partners, the goal is to expand the fund within a few years with the aim of investing around $300-$400M in projects.

The partners claim that with With Meitav Dash’s backing the new venture will write its own checks while also tapping into an established network of business relationships to partner in deals with banks, private lenders and other financial entities.

Fadida and James Lejsek of Kodiak Pictures will manage day to day operations. Last year Fadida was an executive producer on Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, which Sony released, as well as Netflix’s awards contender The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Lejsek previously worked at UK media financier Hindsight Media (also known as Prescience Film Finance), which backed TV project Wolf Hall and Oscar-winner The King’s Speech, and Benaroya Pictures.

David Elalouf, Head of Alternative Investments, will oversee the new venture for Meitav Dash. Gal Yissar and Itzik Kricheli will oversee on behalf of New Legend.

According to its website, Meitav Dash manages north of $40BN for private, business and institutional clients.