Kino Lorber Acquires Chris McKim Docu ‘Wojnarowicz’ Produced By WOW Docs

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to the Chris McKim-directed documentary Wojnarowicz which is also known for its full, and for some, controversial title, Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F*cker. The documentary which spotlights the artist and activist David Wojnarowicz is produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey for WOW Docs and by McKim for Hobo Camp Films and will have a theatrical release on March 19 followed by VOD release on Kino Now and home video.

The docu made its world premiere at DOC NYC where it was honored with the 2020 Metropolis Competition Special Jury Recognition for Best Use of Archival Materials. It was also an official selection at last year’s Tribeca and Hot Docs Film Festivals.

“Chris McKim’s exuberant celebration of legendary artist and activist David Wojnarowicz is as fittingly in-your-face as David’s life and work itself,” said Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell said. “Bittersweet, invigorating and informative, this new film from the World of Wonder braintrust is a must for those who know the Wojnarowicz story, and a revelation for those who don’t.”

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker is an autobiographical portrait of the downtown New York City artist, writer, photographer and activist. As New York City became the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, the artist weaponized his work and waged war against the establishment’s indifference to the plague until his death in 1992 at the age of 37.

The film offers exclusive access to his breathtaking body of work including paintings, journals and films revealing how Wojnarowicz emptied his life into his art and activism. Rediscovered answering machine tape recordings and intimate recollections from Fran Lebowitz, Gracie Mansion, Peter Hujar and other friends and family help present a stirring portrait of an artist whose works and fiery words still deeply resonate in turbulent times.

“David Wojnarowicz dedicated his life to the power of art and resistance,” said McKim. “His legacy is a call to action against America’s ‘One-Tribe Nation’ mentality of inequality and oppression, and I hope his story continues to inspire generations of artists and activists.”

WOW’s Bailey and Barbato added in a joint statement: “Wojnarowicz’s story is one that needs to be told now more than ever. He saw the parallels between an infectious disease and a sick society. In his short life, his work was dedicated to calling out the government’s indifference to the AIDS epidemic. Chris’s film could not be more timely coming in the midst of a pandemic that has also, thanks to government indifference, killed hundreds of thousands. It is a thrill to be working with Kino Lorber again on such an important film.”

The deal for Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker was negotiated by Kino Lorber’s Lidell and Jason Ishikawa at Cinetic Media.

Watch the trailer above and check out the poster below.