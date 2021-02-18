‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’: New AMC Series Follows Sitcom Wife Who Is Mad As Hell, And Not Going To Take It Anymore

“I wrote it before #MeToo,” Valerie Armstrong said about her upcoming glass-ceiling breaking, genre-defying AMC comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself today at TCA.

“I wrote it three and half years ago, and I’ve been waiting for it to get less relevant,” says the series creator, “I think stories about women being overlooked are sadly going to be relevant for a while, and it’s going to connect deeply with people for a long time.”

The series, which debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+, stars Schitt’s Creek Supporting Comedy Actress Emmy winner Annie Murphy as a sitcom wife, who in between being the center of her husband’s jokes, loses it, and looks to break from the humdrum of her life; the series alternating her reality between single and multi-camera.

Eric Petersen plays her husband Kevin McRoberts and Mary Hollis Inboden is her bestfriend Patty O’Connor, while Alex Bonifer (Superstore) plays Patty’s hubby/Kevin’s best bud.

“We never have to hit anyone over the head with a message. We’re asking you to reconsider the woman which you thought you knew. You knew she was happy and she was fine being the butt of the joke all the time, but she’s really pissed and ready for something else. I want the show to speak for itself in that regard,” said Armstrong.

“I can only hope women can identify with this and we can move beyond things that are relatable,” said the creator and EP on how the series hits a nerve.

Watch the trailer to Kevin Can F**k Himself below: