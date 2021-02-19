Kerry Washington And Charlize Theron Join Netflix’s ‘The School For Good And Evil’

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron have joined the cast of The School For Good And Evil, the Paul Feig-directed adaptation of the fantasy YA novel from Soman Chainani. The powerhouse duo join Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso who had already been set to topline the pic.

Feig made the announcement Friday on Twitter Theron is set to play Lady Lesso and Washington will portray Professor Dovey in the pic, which was adapted by screenwriters David Magee and Laura Solon.

The plot of the bestselling six-book series centers on best friends Sophie and Agatha, who discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed; what what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are?

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer are producers. Executive producers are Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani.

The School For Good and Evil is the first book in Chainani’s series, which has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages across six continents.