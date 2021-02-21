Ken Jennings Bids ‘Jeopardy!’ Farewell With Alex Trebek Salute, Reveals New Guest Hosts

Friday’s show marked the last Jeopardy! appearance by guest host Ken Jennings, the first replacement since the death of longtime moderator Alex Trebek.

Trebek was not forgotten as Jennings’s stint drew to a close.

“That’s a wrap on my six weeks of @Jeopardy guest hosting,” Jennings wrote in a tweet. “Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve…and, as always, thank you Alex.”

Trebek died on Nov. 8, and all-time Jeopardy! champion Jennings was the first of several guest hosts to take over the quiz show while a permanent replacement is sought.

Future guest hosts include Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, journalist and author Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress and neuroscientist/actress Mayim Bialik.

It’s goodbye but not adieu for the 46-year-old Jennings, who will serve as a consulting producer on the show. He revealed in a tweet on Friday that guest hosts of the future include Dr. Oz, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.