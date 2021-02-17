Jill Biden To Sit Down With Kelly Clarkson For First Solo Broadcast Interview Since Becoming First Lady

Kelly Clarkson, host of Daytime Emmy-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show, will sit down with Dr. Jill Biden for her first solo broadcast interview since becoming First Lady. The one-on-one socially distant interview will take place later this month at the White House.

The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Jill Biden will air Thursday, February 25.

The two will discuss Biden’s continued commitment to education, military families, cancer research and bringing the country together, and they’ll both take questions from the show’s live virtual audience. The episode will also feature a special Kellyoke performance by Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert, requested by the First Lady and performed in the East Room of the White House.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, airs in syndication in 100% of the country. It recently received a two-year pick-up for seasons 3 and 4.

The show won three Daytime Emmys in 2020, including one for Clarkson as best entertainment talk show host. Alex Duda is executive producer and showrunner.