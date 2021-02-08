Click to Skip Ad
Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin And Associates Signs ‘The Greatest Showman’ Actor Sam Humphrey

Sam Humphrey
KMR
EXCLUSIVE: The Greatest Showman actor Sam Humphrey has signed with Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin and Associates for representation.
Humphrey will be represented by Gail Williamson, the Head of KMR’s Diversity Department alongside the Diversity Department’s Lyndsey Staib and KMR’s Literary Head Amy Lanier. KMR’s Diversity Department specifically represents talent with disabilities with the mission of creating more inclusive representation in the media.

In Michael Gracey’s 2017 film, Humphrey appeared alongside Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Tom Thumb/The General. The received nominations for both the 2018 Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Humphrey was most recently cast in the titular role of Roger Rabbit creator Gary K. Wolf’s new project Ranger Raccoon. The New Zealand-born actor’s credits also include Australian soap Neighbours and TV movie Jeremy The Dud.

He will continue to be managed by Key Management’s Tal Drori.

