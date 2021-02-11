Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman and David Jimenez-Katsman Join Sugar23

Sugar23 continues their expansion with the hiring of managers Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman and David Jimenez-Katsman. They join Meredith Wechter, who recently joined as a partner to spearhead the management division. Meredith’s roster of clients includes Melissa Barrera, Gabe Basso, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Josh Gad, Diane Lane, Keanu Reeves, Cailee Spaeny and Jeremy Strong.

The recent expansion of the management team at Sugar23 comes on the heels of raising $30M in financing and joining previously announced hires Dan Riedler/Chief Financial Officer & Partner, Evan Sils/General Counsel & Partner, Angela Ledgerwood/Editorial Director of Sugar23 Books, Mike Mayer/Head of Sugar23 Podcast Group, Cliff Spence/Chief Product Officer, and Shelsea Jacobs/Head of Packaging.

Michael Sugar founded Sugar23 to harness and build upon his world-class management and production expertise with a focused vision. This growth will reformulate the talent, content, and brand equation by offering unique solutions to Sugar23’s clients and partners and furthering its mandate of storytelling with integrity.

“Our goal as a management company has been to find the most talented people, to represent the most talented people, and we’re doing just that,” said founder and CEO Michael Sugar. “Meredith has been an important addition to Sugar23, and we are excited for Katrina, David and Jake to join our team. They are hitting the ground running, and we’re just getting started.”

Escudero was previously an agent in the Media Rights department at United Talent Agency for five years and prior to that worked at ICM in the Media Rights and Motion Picture department. She currently oversees a roster of accomplished literary clients such as Amina Ahktar, Caitlin Doughty, Nora McInerny, Darby Kim, PJ Vernon, Pablo Cartaya, Marjan Kamali, Meg Medina, Yamile Mendez and Alexandra Petri. Most recently, Escudero inked a deal with Netflix to develop Tanya Smith’s upcoming memoir The Ghost in the Machine with Issa Rae and David Heyman producing. Other projects she has set up include Light As A Feather, Panic, Daring To Live and Mercy House.

Formerly at UTA, before joining Grandview as a manager, Fleischman brings a roster of clients including Mason Gooding, Edward Bluemel, Danny Griffin, Peter Macdissi, Ray Nicholson, David Mandell and Lino Facioli.

Jimenez-Katsman, a Canadian/Dominican dual citizen and US & UK-trained attorney, was a manager/producer at LINK Entertainment for the last six years. Jimenez-Katsman is known for identifying and developing emerging writers and directors. His clients have been short-listed for Oscars, written studio movies and series for premium cable networks and SVOD platforms, and won awards and premiered work at TIFF, Sundance and Cannes film festivals. His roster of clients includes NEW YORK TIMES best-selling author and WGA award-winning writer Tom Bissell Robin Wasserman and Francesca Sloane.

As a producer, Jimenez-Katsman has projects in development with LuckyChap Entertainment and Green Door Pictures, amongst others.