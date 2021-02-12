‘Today’ Pays Tribute To WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag: “Great Mom, Great Friend, Doggone Good Reporter”

NBC’s Today show paid tribute this morning to Katherine Creag, the WNBC New York affiliate reporter who died suddenly and unexpectedly Wednesday at age 47. Watch the segment below.

Today news anchor Craig Melvin remembered Creag as “a great mom, a great friend and she was a doggone good reporter.”

Introducing the segment, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said, “All of us around here are truly heartbroken. Kat was part of our extended family here at NBC, and a beloved fixture on our local station WNBC.”

WNBC anchor Darlene Rodriguez, visiting the Today set to share memories and a video montage of Creag’s memorable early-morning reports, said, “Kat was a light. She had this very special spirit and energy about her. She came into your space, you were just immediately uplifted because no matter what, she was always in a good mood.”

Creag’s death was announced by WNBC yesterday. The reporter had appeared just that morning on the Today in New York morning show, and had not been ill.

Rodriguez said on Today this morning that a cause of death had not yet been disclosed. “We still don’t know,” Rodriguez said, adding that “the family will decide what they want to discuss.”

Creag is survived by her husband Bill Gafner, and children Jack, Gemma and Josie.