‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Teaser: Mark Millar And Frank Quietly Superhero Drama Sets Release Date At Netflix

Netflix released a title treatment teaser to the forthcoming superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy to announce that the series adaptation of the popular graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely will land on the streamer May 7.

The eight-episode series is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary

public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

The Jupiter’s Legacy superhero roster includes Josh Duhamel as Sheldon aka “The Utopian”; Leslie Bibb as Grace aka “Lady Liberty”; Ben Daniels as Walter aka “Brainwave”; Andrew Horton as Brandon aka “Paragon”; Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson; Matt Lanter as George aka “Sky Fox” Mike Wade as Fitz aka “The Flare”.

In November of last year, Sang Kyu Kim stepped in for Steven S. DeKnight who stepped down from the post after creative differences. DeKnight exited about half-way through production. He wrote and directed the first episode of the series.

Kim will also serve as executive producer alongside Millar and Quitely as well as DeKnight, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott and James Middleton.