Judy Greer To Replace Pamela Adlon In Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Judy Greer is joining Showtime’s drama The First Lady (w/t), replacing Pamela Adlon in the anthology series that also features Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart.

Better Things star Adlon has had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict and Greer will now step into the shoes of Nancy Howe, Betty Ford’s trusted confidante and social secretary.

Howe and Ford were inseparable through thick and thin, from facing Betty’s struggle with breast cancer to turning dusty White House traditions upside down.

Greer, who has recently starred in feature films including The 15:17 to Paris, Ant-Man and The Wasp and War For The Planet Of The Apes, will guest star in four episodes of the show.

It sees the actor return to Showtime, where she has previously starred in Kidding, Masters of Sex and Californication.

Co-produced by Showtime and Lionsgate TV, The First Lady was created by Aaron Cooley and is exec produced by Davis and exec produced and directed by Susanne Bier. It’s a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Season one focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Davis). Aaron Eckhart plays President Gerald R. Ford Jr.

Additional guest stars include Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama, Kristine Forseth as young Betty Ford, and Rhys Wakefield as Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cooley and Bier executive produce the series along with Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang via JuVee Productions, Cathy Schulman via her Welle Entertainment, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment.

