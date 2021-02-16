‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Slams Much-Accused Joss Whedon Again, Warner Bros Execs In Latest Social Media Scorcher

As more and more allegations of misconduct from Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and controversy surround Joss Whedon, the Justice League director and some of Warner Bros.’ top brass are once again in Ray Fisher’s social media spotlight.

Tonight, the Cyborg actor tweeted in his continued reaming of the studio over its handling of the investigation of Whedon and his alleged behavior during the Justice League production, “There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth. A>E.”

There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 16, 2021

While Fisher has been slamming Whedon on social for his “gross and abusive” Justice League behavior since the summer of 2020, the Buffy creator and Avengers’ director’s already tainted star further crashed to Earth following Buffy actress Charisma Carpenter’s recent claims that Whedon’s behavior caused a toxic environment on set and “triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.” Last week, Carpenter said that her decision to speak out publicly stemmed from her involvement in the WarnerMedia investigation into Justice League.

In addition to Carpenter, Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg also made startling accusations against CAA-repped Whedon, expressed in an online post “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate” adding “What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!”

In a later re-editing of her initial post, Trachtenberg added: “The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again.

Buffy title star Sarah Michelle Gellar and series producer and showrunner Marti Noxon expressed their support for the actress’ and their claims against Whedon last week. Eliza Dushku posted admiration and allegiance for Carpenter on February 11 as did her Buffy and Angel star and current SEAL Team lead David Boreanaz yesterday.

Fisher’s latest social media salvo also picks up on allegations he made against Warner and DC Entertainment executives over what he has termed “enabling of Whedon” during the reshoots on the initially Zack Snyder-directed film. A few weeks after Whedon exited from his HBO Max project The Nevers, WarnerMedia announced on December 11 that the “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

Following more fireworks from Fisher against Hamada and others and his now non-participation in The Flash movie, the AT&T-owned company made another statement. “As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said on January 14. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on.” WarnerMedia chair and CEO also threw her support behind Hamada, who wasn’t involved in the Justice League production when Whedon was working on it, saying ““I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation.”

As all this back and forth is going on, Fisher has been a big participant in reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League as he was on set for several days per sources, and was prominently featured in the trailer released yesterday – a trailer he reposted on his social media accounts.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts March 18 on HBO Max.

WarnerMedia declined to comment on today’s tweet from Fisher when contacted by Deadline.

Fisher’s tweet against Whedon and the WB execs wasn’t his only appearance on social media today. The Cyborg actor also posted a very long walk in the snowstorm slamming Mississippi (as it is many places across the USA on Monday) on his Instagram account touting the trailer, HBO Max and telling everyone in the end to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League.