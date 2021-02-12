‘Buffy’ Alum Eliza Dushku Praises “Powerful, Painful” Claims By Charisma Carpenter Of Abuse By Joss Whedon

Yet another veteran of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has publicly offered support for Charisma Carpenter after her allegations yesterday of abuse and “misconduct” by Joss Whedon on the supernatural series.

Like Carpenter herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku took to social media today to tell her co-star “I admire, respect, and love you.” In her Instagram post, the actress who played Faith on Buffy and its Angel spinoff said that she found Carpenter’s tale of Whedon’s “casually cruel” conduct to be “powerful, painful, and painted a picture we’ll never collectively never un-see or un-know” – as you can see below.

CAA and other reps for Avengers director Whedon have said nothing about the claims by both Carpenter and Trachtenberg, who damningly alleged “not appropriate behavior” by the Buffy creator towards her when she was a “teenager” on the 1998 – 2003 running series.

Unlike her co-stars, the ICM Partners repped Dushku had a post Buffy professional relationship with Whedon on the shuddersome Dollhouse, which ran on Fox for two seasons starting in 2009.

While having said nothing about wrongdoing by Whedon herself, Dushku made allegations of sexual abuse by True Lies stunt coordinator Joel Krammer in 1994, when the actress was 12 years old. Accused of similar impropriety by others, the former stunt double to Arnold Schwarzenegger denied the claims that Dushku made in 2018. Later that same year, after Les Moonves had been booted from his CBS perch, it was revealed that Dushku was secretly paid $9.5 million over claims she was retaliated against and written off Bull for complaining about sexual harassment by lead Michael Weatherly on the set of the prime time drama.

Carpenter and Trachtenberg’s claims, plus Benson’s tweet of a “toxic environment” at Buffy, follows months and months of allegations from Justice League actor Ray Fisher of Whedon being “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” to him and others on the set of the Warner Bros superhero flick. That situation apparently came to a sputtering end on December 11 when the AT&T-owned studio put out a statement cryptically asserting their “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

WarnerMedia never revealed what that action was, but soon afterwards, as he made more accusations of enabling against DC Entertainment president Walter Hamada and his predecessor Geoff Johns, Fisher was canned last month from a role as Cyborg in the forthcoming Flash movie.

Fisher tweeted his own POV on Carpenter, who had participated in the WB Justice League probe, earlier today:

What makes Walter Hamada “the most dangerous kind of enabler” is his willingness to blindly cover for his colleagues. Had he succeeded in discouraging the Justice League investigation, we would not be here. He owes Charisma Carpenter and every other participant an apology. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 11, 2021

The actor will appear in original Justice League director Zack Snyder’s cut of the 2017 film due to debut on HBO Max on March 18.

For Whedon, the producer was shown the door on his own The Nevers series by HBO last November. “We have parted ways with Joss Whedon. We remain excited about the future of The Nevers and look forward to its premiere in the summer of 2021,” a spokesperson for the premium cabler said at the time.