Josh Lucas To Star In ‘Long Slow Exhale’ Basketball Drama Series For Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Lucas is set as a lead opposite Rose Rollins in Long Slow Exhale, Spectrum Originals’ upcoming drama series from L.A. Finest‘s Pam Veasey, Anton Cropper and John Dove and Paramount TV Studios. After a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum, the series will air with a second window on BET.

Created by Veasey and to be directed by Cropper, Long Slow Exhale follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), the successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes who depend on her.

Lucas will play Hilman Ford, athletic director of the university.

Veasey, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cropper, Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and Dove.

Lucas recently starred in July PVOD release The Secret,next which topped VOD charts. He will be seen in The Forever Purge, which is eyeing a summer theater release.

Lucas, whose recent feature credits also include She Dies Tomorrow and Ford v. Ferrari, is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment & Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.