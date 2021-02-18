Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions Taps Keisha Senter As Director Of Social Impact

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions has hired Keisha Senter as Director of Social Impact for the company. Senter will identify and lead the strategies and campaigns that will allow Monkeypaw to drive meaningful societal change.

“We’re thrilled to have Keisha join the Monkeypaw team,” said Win Rosenfeld, President of Monkeypaw. “She’s a dynamic thinker whose unique skillset and insights will enrich our approach to all of our projects and provide invaluable support to our ongoing social justice work.”

In 2018, Senter created the boutique public-affairs agency, The Solution Senter, through which she has launched social-impact initiatives and brands at the highest levels of entertainment, government, fashion and philanthropy. She has consulted for global companies such as Gucci, Aritzia and Social Capital Markets. Working with Social Capital Markets, Senter instituted SPECTRUM, a community of multicultural entrepreneurs focused on addressing the urgent need for access and inclusion across capital markets. Senter also began SPECTRUM’s “2020 Game Changing Founders of Color” list to highlight entrepreneurs who are striving for change in their community.

Senter will be joining the senior management team at Monkeypaw and will work to develop partnerships with organizations and communities that mobilize around the issues addressed in the company’s film and TV slate.

Monkeypaw is a key voice in the entertainment industry with the unwavering goal of championing and spotlighting underrepresented voices and stories. Following the success of the groundbreaking films GET OUT and US, Monkeypaw has established itself as a creative engine in genre storytelling, but the company also supplements its creative work with charitable contributions. Notably, it donated $1 million to support the ongoing fight against systemic racism.

Previously, Senter held leadership positions as the Vice President of the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation and Senior Associate Director in the President’s Office of The Rockefeller Foundation. Senter has also held positions in the Clinton Global Initiative, The Center for American Progress and in the Office of Senator Charles E. Schumer. She is a recipient of the distinguished 2016 Presidential Leadership Scholar, and B.S. graduate of Florida A&M University with a M.A. in International Relations from Dublin City University. Her awards also include Florida A&M University’s 40 Alumni Under 40 Award, 125 Outstanding Alumni Award, New York Chapter of Distinguished Alumni Award and American Express’ Social Sector Emerging Leadership Award.