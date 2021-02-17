Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘Edge Of The World’ Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Margate House Films’ Edge of the World (previously known as Rajah), starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Josie Ho (Dream Home) and Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings).

Rob Allyn penned the script and produced the period adventure film alongside sons and partners Conor and Jake Allyn via their production company Margate House Films, together with Ho and Conroy Chan for 852 Films. Samuel Goldwyn is planning a release in June.

Helmed by Sundance and Venice alum Michael Haussman, the movie charts the true story of Sir James Brooke, the English adventurer who partly inspired Rudyard Kipling story The Man Who Would Be King and Joseph Conrad novel Lord Jim. Brooke fought pirates and slavery to rule a kingdom larger than England in the jungles of Sarawak, Borneo, where the movie was filmed with support from the Sarawak Tourism Board and Malaysia’s federal FIMI film rebate.

XYZ negotiated the deal on behalf of Margate House Films with Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn. Brickell & Broadbridge International is handling international sales, which will continue at the upcoming European Film Market. Territories sold following the American Film Market include France (Family Films), Germany (Koch), Italy (Blue Swan), UK (Signature), Middle East (ECS) and CIS (Eurasia Cinema).

Peter Goldwyn said: “We are thrilled to be working on Edge of the World. It’s rare you get to see such a swashbuckling historical epic these days, and we cannot wait to bring this film to audiences.”

Rob Allyn added: “We are so honored that the Samuel Goldwyn Company chose Edge of the World to join the Goldwyn legacy of prestige films. Conor, Jake and I really bonded with Peter and his team, because we admire Goldwyn classics like the epic Master and Commander – and we too are a family-run production company.”

Margate House Films’ contemporary Western thriller No Man’s Land from was recently released by IFC. Directed by Conor Allyn and written by his brother Jake Allyn with Mexican co-writer David Barraza, the thriller stars Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Jorge Jimenez, Andie MacDowell and George Lopez.

Rob Allyn also served as a producer and Conor Allyn as executive producer of Netflix drama I’m No Longer Here, Mexico’s official 2021 Oscar submission.