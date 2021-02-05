‘Console Wars’ Director Jonah Tulis Underway On GameStop Documentary With Submarine Set To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Even with the GameStop-Wall Street saga still unfolding, Console Wars director Jonah Tulis has started production on a feature documentary chronicling the Reddit-fueled frenzy that saw retail traders team send select stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment soaring. It’s the latest project to emerge about the fast-moving, stock-market-shaking phenomenon.

The feature-length film, which is fully financed and already in production, will feature many of the key players who believed in the value of GameStop and leveraged the power of social media platforms and online trading to spark the short-squeeze surge that continues to disrupt the markets and roil institutional investors. They include a Midwestern father of two whose contrarian research helped propel the big bet against Wall Street, and an amateur investor who put her life savings on the line riding GameStop stock to the moon.



Dan Braun, Ben Braun, Matt Burke, and Josh Braun of Submarine will produce the feature-length documentary feature with Tulis, Blake J. Harris, and Circle of Confusion’s Julian Rosenberg, who produced Console Wars. That doc, a SXSW 2020 selection, looked at another revolution of sorts, the video game industry showdown in the early 1990s when upstart Sega took on giant Nintendo.

“When we approached Submarine about collaborating on this, it was an easy yes and a perfect partnership for us, as we were already planning another project together. This is such a spectacular story and we saw eye-to-eye on the vision for it, so we had to jump at it,” said Tulis. “This is a true David and Goliath story and our goal is to tell it through the eyes of the incredible men and women who risked it all – or ‘yolo’d’ as they like to say – making millions in the process and changing the landscape of the stock market forever.”

“We were all following the story as it unfolded with bated breath, fear, and amusement, all the while realizing that this was a very significant story that would have ripple effects for a long time. We knew we would have to bring this story to life, so it was fortuitous when Jonah reached out to partner on it. We said yes without hesitation,” Submarine said.

Other projects centered on the GameStop shakeup around town include a film at Netflix with The Hurt Locker‘s Mark Boal is in negotiations to write; MGM acquiring a book proposal by Ben Mezrich, who wrote The Accidental Billionaires, which became the framework for The Social Network; and XTR, the company behind You Cannot Kill David Arquette and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, is teaming with directors Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci on a documentary project.

Tulis is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Ginsburg Daniels.