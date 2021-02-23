Jon Stewart Sets Production Team For Apple Series

Skip to main content
Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, has set his team for his upcoming current affairs series on Apple.

Former CBS Evening News producer Brinda Adhikari has been set as showrunner and exec producer. Adhikari was most recently senior broadcast producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. She spent five years at CBS News and prior to that, spent 11 years at ABC News, working in roles including supervising producer of World News Tonight with David Muir.

Chelsea Devantez, who has written on series including Peacock’s Girls5Eva and Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, is head writer. She got her first break in TV when Stewart read her packet for his scrapped HBO series.

Finally, Lorrie Baranek, who has worked on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and The Break with Michelle Wolf, is executive in charge of production.

The untitled series, which does not currently have an air date, is hosted by and exec produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions, which has a first-look deal with Apple, and executive produced by Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an overall production deal with Apple. Stewart’s manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer.

2 Comments

