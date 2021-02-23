Jon Hamm & Tina Fey Board John Slattery-Directed Movie ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: John Slattery is setting up his second feature as a director, Maggie Moore(s), with fellow Mad Men alum Jon Hamm and Tina Fey.

The black comedy reps the reteaming of Hamm and Fey, the former who has starred on two of her series: in seven episodes of 30 Rock playing the characters of Abner, Dr. Drew Baird and David Brinkley; and as cult leader Richard Wayne Gary Wayne in 13 episodes of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Maggie Moore(s) takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

Endeavor Content is launching international sales at the European Film Market for Maggie Moore(s). Slattery’s feature directorial debut was the 2014 crime title God’s Pocket starring John Turturro, the late Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks and Richard Jenkins.

Cary Woods and Slattery will produce Maggie Moore(s) alongside Vincent Newman, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi, who will executive produce.

The film is written by Paul Bernbaum, who previously wrote the Ben Affleck-Diane Lane-Adrien Brody movie Hollywoodland. Contentious Media is financing. Endeavor Content, Gersh and CAA Media Finance are representing domestic sales.

Two-time Golden Globe winner and Primetime Emmy winner Hamm counts 16 Emmy nominations, four of them from working on Fey series. Next up for Hamm is Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun Maverick. His feature credits include Wild Mountain Thyme, Richard Jewell, Baby Driver and The Day the Earth Stood Still. Slattery guest-starred on Fey’s 30 Rock as Steve Austin in the episode “Brooklyn Without Limits” and also starred with her the Amazon series Modern Love.

Fey is returning to co-host the Golden Globes on Sunday with Amy Poehler. Fey recently starred in Disney/Pixar’s Soul, as well as Poehler’s Netflix comedy Wine Country. Her feature credits include Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Sisters, Muppets Most Wanted, Date Night and Mean Girls, which she wrote and also turned into a Tony-nominated Broadway musical with husband composer Jeff Richmond on music and Nell Benjamin on lyrics.

Woods produced such global blockbusters as Scream and 1998’s Godzilla as well as Rudy, Swingers, Copland, Kids and Gummo. Newman produced the comedy blockbuster We’re The Millers, A Man Apart and Red Dawn.

Hamm is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Webber & Dern; Fey is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham; Slattery is repped by Gersh and Untitled; Bernbaum is repped by Greenlit Management.