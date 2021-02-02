Johnny Depp Will Receive Hearing In March Over Bid To Appeal UK Court’s “Wife Beater” Ruling

Johnny Depp and his legal team will receive an oral hearing in their bid to appeal a decision handed down by UK High Court that The Sun newspaper did not libel the actor by branding him a “wife beater” in a 2018 article.

Court of Appeal judge Lord Justice Underhill decreed yesterday that an estimated two-hour hearing will take place between March 15 and 31 at which “further evidence” can be adduced. “The issues raised by both applications are best resolved at a hearing,” he wrote.

Amber Heard’s legal team will need to file reasons for opposing the appeal by February 21 while Depp’s team will be able to respond by February 28.

The actor is looking to overturn the previous decision that he was not libeled by the News Group-owned tabloid when it branded him a “wife beater”, with the initial ruling stating the phrase was “substantially true” in relation to his relationship with ex-wife Heard. The verdict was damming for Depp, stating he “did assault Ms Heard” in reference to multiple allegations of domestic violence.

Since the verdict, Depp’s lawyers have claimed the actor “did not receive a fair trial” and that the ruling was “plainly wrong.”

Depp’s legal battle with Heard in the U.S. also continues to roll on.