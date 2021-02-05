John Wells Productions Ups Ned Haspel To Chief Operating Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime John Wells Productions executive Ned Haspel has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. He was previously EVP, Business and Financial Affairs.

Haspel joined JWP as VP of Business Operations in 1999. Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Wells, he handles all of the company’s business affairs, finance and production, as well as overseeing all budgeting on JWP’s shows and features. He has also been integral to negotiating all of Wells’ overall deals with Warner Bros. TV.

Early in his tenure, Haspel worked on some of the company’s biggest hits, The West Wing, ER, Third Watch and Southland. Since then, he has been involved with JWP’s entire slate, including Shameless and Animal Kingdom, for which he has negotiated the initial rights deals, and every other deal that followed. Additionally, he’s worked on several feature films, including Company Men, Love & Mercy, Far from Heaven and August: Osage County.

Related Story John Wells Productions Taps Amazon Studios' Erin Jontow As EVP Of Television

“Ned Haspel has been an essential part of JWP’s success for over two decades,” Wells said. “He’s respected and admired throughout the industry for his integrity and honesty. Simply put, he’s the best in the business and we’re lucky to have him continuing with us in his new role as Chief Operating Officer.”

Haspel began his career at Cannon Pictures in 1991, working for the late Jack Fiman. He moved over to Spelling TV in 1993, where he handled Melrose Place and 90210. In 1996, Haspel worked on Oz and Nash Bridges at Rysher Entertainment, before joining JWP.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to work with John over the last 22 years,” said Haspel. “I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to grow within the company while working for someone who is not only known for his creative talents and business acumen, but for his generosity and kindness as well. I am thrilled to remain with the JWP team and continue to play my part in the company for years to come.”