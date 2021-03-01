John Boyega Reps Steve McQueen’s Ambitious ‘Small Axe’ With Golden Globe Win

Skip to main content
John Boyega Golden Globes
Christopher Polk/NBC

John Boyega won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role on Sunday for his work in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

Red, White And Blue
NYFF

Boyega, who rose to prominence in the Star Wars franchise, played Leroy Logan in the “Red, White and Blue” segment of Small Axe, about the ordeal of a young black Londoner set on helping to break the color barrier at London’s Metropolitan Police Force in the early 1980s.

He whipped through his acceptance speech from his home in London tonight, thanking Amazon in the UK, the BBC and McQueen. He also confessed to wearing track pants below his camera.

Small Axe, which offers five stand-alone pieces centered on racial issues in second-half 20th century UK specifically in London’s West Indian community, was named Best Feature by the Los Angeles Film Critics. The series bowed in October on the BBC and Amazon Studios.

The other segments in the ambitious anthology: Mangrove, Lovers RockEducation and Alex Wheatle.

Boyega won tonight over a loaded category that included Emmy winner Dan Levy from Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, Brendan Gleeson who played Donald Trump in Showtime’s miniseries The Comey Rule, Jim Parsons in Netflix’s Hollywood and Donald Sutherland for HBO’s The Undoing.

