Jimmy Kimmel Tackles Trump’s Taxes, “Karen In Congress” Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump, more than a month since his last day in the White House, turned late night’s heads as New York prosecutors finally acquired the former president’s tax returns. Among the hosts poking fun at the long-awaited moment was Jimmy Kimmel.

“I wonder how many pages of the Cheesecake Factory menu he snuck in there,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host quipped on Thursday.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel referred to an old New York Times report that shared that Trump “paid no taxes at all” for the years he filed his taxes because “he lost huge amounts of money” then. From Trump’s financial position to the 2020 election, Kimmel said there was a word to describe someone like Trump.

“Guillermo, what’s the word?,” Kimmel asked Guillermo.

“Loser,” he responded.

Kimmel criticized the fact that Trump can “claim huge losses, pay no taxes, and still live like a billionaire,” adding that potential tax evasion might not even land the former Celebrity Apprentice host in jail. Instead of white privilege, Kimmel said that Trump benefits form “Orange Privilege.”

The late night host also tacked Trump supporter and “frontrunner for worst human of ’21” Marjorie Taylor Greene, for her opposition to the Equality Act. He also highlighted Taylor Greene calling herself a victim of the Jan. 6 attacks in the U.S. Capitol.

Kimmel said he found Taylor Greene’s comments in Congress interesting given that that Anthony Aguero, a conservative activist who was among the rioters on Jan. 6, was of the representative’s “closest friends and allies.”

“Oh my god we’ve got a Karen in Congress now, she’s so awful,” he said.

New Covid-19 variants, monkeys and the Potato Head rebranding controversy also shared the spotlight during Kimmel’s monologue. Watch it above.