Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into “Coward” GOP Senators Hesitant To Impeach Trump: “They’re Just Too Afraid”

The hearings for Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment began on Tuesday, but with the former president absent from the trial Jimmy Kimmel said the political event was far from exciting.

“This trial is boring,” he said on Tuesday. “I want to see Donald Trump watching it.  That’s where the action is.

Like a number of late night hosts, Kimmel was quick to point out the long-winded speech from Trump’s defense lawyer Bruce Castor Jr. Upon taking the stand, for what seemed to be an extend period of time, Castor took a number of tangents – rambling on about his experience in Washington D.C., the constitution and other subjects that seemed to be indirectly related to the matter at hand.

Kimmel added that with both of their presentations, Castor and David Schoen “sucked all the oxygen out of the room.” Though the late night host found humor in the lackluster performance from Trump’s defense team, he expressed frustration for the GOP senators, including Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley who still push the argument that impeaching the ex-president is unconstitutional.

“They’re just too afraid to do the right thing because Trump and his bag of boiled nuts will then target them,” he said. “They saw what happened to Mike Pence and they’re afraid. The sad truth is, they’re a bunch of cowards.”

See his opening monologue below.

