Jimmy Kimmel Says Mitch McConnell “Blew It” With Trump Acquittal Vote During Impeachment Trial

On Tuesday night Jimmy Kimmel fired shots at Mitch McConnell after the Senate Minority Leader voted to acquit former president Donald Trump on Saturday.

While the Senate decision turned heads, McConnell’s following speech wherein he criticized Trump became a major talking point for the historic impeachment trial. While many were confused by McConnell’s back and forth, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said he missed out on a major opportunity for the Republican party.

“I think McConnell blew it. This was his party’s best chance to make sure Trump never ran again,” he said. “You remember the end of Lord of the Rings – when Frodo brought the ring all the way to the volcano – and then decided to not throw it in? This was like a dumb version of that.”

Kimmel also used his opening monologue to poke fun at Trump’s defense team, specifically Bruce Castor, noting that the lawyer “made the cast for and against his client.” He late-night host added that Castor, with his impeachment moment, even surpassed another Trump lawyer who had his time in the spotlight back in 2020.

“It’s really an accomplishment to be Donald Trump’s worst lawyer, when his last lawyer got caught playing salami karate with Borat’s daughter,” he joked, referring to Rudy Giuliani’s stint in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Kimmel also touched on Trump’s reaction to McConnell’s speech, the censuring of the of several pro-conviction Republican Senators and Sen. Adam Kinzinger’s family shunning him for his impeachment vote. Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.