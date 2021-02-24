‘Jessica Jones’ Among Properties That Could “Perhaps Someday” Return To TV, Says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios has a slew of television series in the works at Disney+ following the launch of WandaVision.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is coming in March with other titles including Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

But Kevin Feige, Chief Creative Officer at Marvel Studios, today hinted that some of the company’s earlier television properties, many of which ran on Netflix could come into the Disney+ universe.

Under Jeph Loeb, who ran Marvel Television, which was launched in 2010, Netflix launched series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders at Netflix.

However, in 2019, Feige was promoted to a role that would also include Marvel Television and Marvel Family Entertainment coming under the Marvel Studios banner.

Speaking at Disney+’s virtual TCA press tour when asked whether those properties could return to the Marvel Studios fold, he said, “I think we probably could do it, I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us. There’s always rumors online about things reverting, sometimes that’s true, sometimes it’s not, but I’m not exactly sure of the exact contracts but perhaps someday.”

Feige, who joined Marvel in 2000, added he wasn’t disappointed not to have had creative control of these properties in their previous television incarnation.

“My history at Marvel is vast and involved zero control for a long time so I paid more attention to the things I gained control over rather than the things I didn’t have control over. TV at that time was just one of those things that we didn’t, just like when Fox was doing X-Men movies or Sony was doing Spiderman movies without us,” he said. “That was just the rules under which Marvel was operating at the time. It was much more of an opportunity and something that excited us at Marvel Studios when Bob Iger started asking us to work on shows for Disney+. It wasn’t a disappointment or something we thought much about when Marvel Television was doing their series.”