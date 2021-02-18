Jessica Alba Signs With UTA

UTA has inked L.A.’s Finest, Sin City and Dark Angel actress, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Jessica Alba.

Alba has made over 25 feature films, earning a combined box office total of over $800 million. After breaking out in James Cameron’s Fox series Dark Angel, she went on to star in Fox/Marvel’s Fantastic Four. Her features also include Valentine’s Day, Robert Rodriguez’s Machete and Machete Kills, Little Fockers, The Love Guru, Into the Blue, Spy Kids 4-D as well as Sin City: A Dame to Kill for.

Recently, Alba has starred and executive produced the action drama L.A.’s Finest. Up next, she will host and produce a docuseries, Parents Without Borders, for Disney+ and she will star in and executive produce the Netflix action thriller Trigger Warning.

In 2011, Alba founded The Honest Company, a mission-driven company dedicated to inspiring everyone to love living consciously through its clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed baby, personal care, household and beauty products. The Honest Company is committed to ensuring all families have access to basic necessities and the latest health information for safe growth and development—a commitment reflected in its ongoing partnership with nonprofit organizations like Baby2Baby. Since its inception, The Honest Company has donated over 25 million products and over 18,500 employee participation hours through its Honest to Goodness program.

Alba’s first book The Honest Life is a bestselling how-to handbook based on her mission to create a natural, authentic, and non-toxic life for her family.

Among her awards, she has received the March of Dimes Grace Kelly Award, the Entertainment Media Association’s Green Parent Award, and the Mount Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center Champion for Children Award.

Alba continues to be represented by 3 Arts Management, attorneys Warren Dern and A.J. Brandenstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.