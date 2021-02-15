‘Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Tests Positive For Covid-19, Says “It’s Fricken Weird”

Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has tested positive for Covid-19. The reality show star confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This [one’s] a bit different,” she wrote in a caption that featured her in a mask. “I have Covid. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

She continued, “My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested.”

She said that she currently feels “groggy” and admitted to losing her taste and smell on Saturday. “It’s fricken weird,” she added. “I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

The rest of her family has tested negative and she has isolated herself until she gets through it. Polizzi remains in good spirits as her family gifted her roses and chocolates as they showed her some love during quarantine.

Commenters and fellow Jersey Shore cast members like Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino wished her well. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Sorrentino also said “feel better”.

Polizzi is part of the original Jersey Shore cast, which debuted in 2009. She reunited with fellow cast members to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018 but exited the series in season 4 which premiered in November 2020.