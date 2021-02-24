Jeremy Renner To Star In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ For Paramount+; Antoine Fuqua To Exec Produce

Jeremy Renner is set as the lead in Paramount+’s anticipated drama series Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Additionally, prolific director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) has signed on to executive produce the series. The news was revealed today during the ViacomCBS Streaming Event presentation.



Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Renner will star as title character, Mike McLusky, the Mayor of Kingstown.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of several projects for Paramount+ under Sheridan’s new overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group.

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” said Renner, who also will executive produce the series. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

“When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it,” said Fuqua. “The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole.”

Sheridan executive produces with co-creator Hugh Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

Renner starred in Sheridan’s 2017 film Wind River. He’ll next be seen starring as Marvel character Hawkeye in Disney+’s upcoming adventure series.