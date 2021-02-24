You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

House Subcommittee Holds Hearing On Media Disinformation, But Republicans Likely To Focus On ‘Cancel Culture’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ryan Gosling To Star In ‘The Actor’ With Duke Johnson To Direct Adaptation Of Donald E. Westlake Novel ‘Memory'
Read the full story

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Mike Richards Honors Alex Trebek, Viewers Approve

Mike Richards, 'Jeopardy!' Screen Capture

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, filling in on hosting duties, paid tribute to the late Alex Trebek last night, saying that “working with Alex was even better than you could have imagined.”

“He was everything you could hope for and more,” said Richards, currently on Day 3 of a two-week temporary hosting gig. “He was an idol of mine, and I will work every day to try to live up to the example he set.”

Watch the tribute below.

Though Richards is certainly the least recognizable of the guest hosts lined up – he follows Ken Jennings, and will be succeeded by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers – early viewer response on Twitter has been overwhelmingly favorable.

“10 min in & I feel Mike Richards has not only hosted a game show as a previous career but was also a stand in for Jon Hamm in the early seasons of Mad Men,” tweeted one fan. “I like Ken Jennings but I’m also very ok with Mike becoming the new host if he doesn’t want to be the EP anymore.”

Richards has indeed hosted both game and reality shows before, including Beauty and the Geek, The Pyramid and Divided, among others.

Here’s his tribute to Trebek:

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad