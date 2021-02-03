‘Jeopardy!’: Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie Among Lineup Of New Guest Hosts

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards announced the newest lineup of guest hosts, listing Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Sanjay Gupta as the latest television personalities set to helm the trivia game show.

Joining Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers, the newly announced guest hosts will take over the emcee slot following the death of Alex Trebek. As part of each host’s time on the show, Jeopardy! will make a donation to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” Richards said.

Though a majority of the newly announced hosts have not appeared on the trivia show themselves, Cooper is previously competed in Jeopardy!’s Power Players Tournament back in 2012 and 2016.

After Trebek’s death in November, Jeopardy! alum Ken Jennings and Richards alternated as hosts. Jennings initially joined the current season as a consulting producer.