Jennifer Garner, Netflix Reteam For ‘Family Leave’ Comedy

Jennifer Garner has signed on to produce and star in Family Leave, a Netflix family comedy inspired by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Bedtime For Mommy. Victoria Strouse adapted the screenplay.

The plot centers on the Brenners, who wake up to a full family body switch and quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world. They must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the switch, all while hilariously navigating daily life in a different body before it is too late.

Nicole King of Linden Entertainment and Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard of Grey Matter Productions will produce the pic with Garner, while Jason Brian Rosenthal will serve as executive producer.

The announcement of this new project comes as the streamer is gearing up for the release of Yes Day, a comedy that stars Garner and was also based on a novel by Rosenthal. That hits March 12. In addition, Garner is starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo in the sci-fi film The Adam project, also for Netflix.

Garner is repped by Linden Entertainment and CAA.